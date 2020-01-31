LISTEN: Job gains expected for Alaska in 2020

Alaska’s longest recession is over. And in 2019, the state added 1,600 jobs.
But during that three-year recession, Alaska lost 11,000 jobs, and the path to an economic recovery is still a long and hard one.
In 2020, the state is expected to continue adding jobs, but more slowly.
Karinne Wiebold, an economist with the Alaska Department of Labor, says a few economic drivers from 2019 will be noticeably absent this year. Still, there are bright spots in the job market. Wiebold spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Abbey Collins.
LISTEN HERE: