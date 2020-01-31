LISTEN: Job gains expected for Alaska in 2020

The Alaska Department of Labor expects to see continued job growth in 2020. (Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development)

Alaska’s longest recession is over. And in 2019, the state added 1,600 jobs.

But during that three-year recession, Alaska lost 11,000 jobs, and the path to an economic recovery is still a long and hard one.

In 2020, the state is expected to continue adding jobs, but more slowly.

Karinne Wiebold, an economist with the Alaska Department of Labor, says a few economic drivers from 2019 will be noticeably absent this year. Still, there are bright spots in the job market. Wiebold spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Abbey Collins.

