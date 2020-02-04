Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2020 forecast gives reasons for cautious optimism

Cover of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporations 2020 Economic Forecast.

While the Anchorage economy might be improving, a new report calls 2020 “a mixed bag.”

On this episode of Addressing Alaskans we’re hearing the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2020 economic forecast. We’ll also hear the results of the Anchorage Business Confidence Index Survey and hear from Senior Vice President of Hilcorp Alaska, David Wilkins.

LINKS:

2020 AEDC Economic Forecast

Anchorage Consumer Optimism Index: Q4 2019

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at the Dena’ina Center.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE