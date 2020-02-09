Nunam Iqua boys who were lost in the snow have reunited with family

Nunam Iqua. (Korie Hickel)

All four boys who were found huddled in the snow near Nunam Iqua have reunited with their family. The condition of the most severely injured of the brothers has improved since a day earlier.

Related: Rescuers found lost Nunam Iqua children in a hole in the snow, huddled around the youngest child

After the boys were initially found, 7 year-old Ethan Camille was immediately transported to Anchorage, where he is receiving treatment at the Alaska Native Medical Center. His grandmother, Irene Camille, is with him. Talking with KYUK over the phone on Friday she said that that he is doing well, and that he has bandages over his hands, but is moving around.

The oldest of the boys, 14-year-old Christopher Johnson, was also flown into Anchorage on Feb. 5, according to his grandmother. She said that he suffered a hernia fighting to get the snowmachine and his younger siblings out of the snow, but that he is also doing well and is being taken care of by his dad, Frank Johnson Jr.

The other two boys, 8-year-old Frank Johnson III and 2-year-old Trey Camille, were released from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation last week and returned to Nunam Iqua with their mother, Karen Camille, according to Karen’s sister, Fannie Camille.

The boys’ mother and their grandmother flew from Nunam Iqua to visit the boys on Thursday,according to Fannie. She said that they were unable to fly to Bethel any earlier because poor weather prevented planes from flying to Nunam Iqua earlier in the week.

The boys’ mother has started a GoFundMe fundraiser for travel, clothing, and meals.