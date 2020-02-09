The joy and sorrows of an outdoor family: Raising and losing Cody Roman Dial

Alaskans have been raising families in the outdoors for millennia. Alaska’s awe-inspiring land, rivers, and oceans provide fertile space for kids and adults to learn and grow. However harsh weather, unpredictable animals, and unruly waters temper the rewards. In the past parents exposed their kids to these risks by necessity, and more recently by choice. Peggy and Roman Dial raised a family living the outdoor life and lost their son Cody Roman as he explored the jungles of Costa Rica. Roman wrote a book about raising their family and losing his son. The book, The Adventurer’s Son, is being released this week. The book begins with Roman’s youth, his early adventures in Alaska, meeting Peggy and starting a family. But primarily it is about their son Cody Roman Dial: his adventures, passions, and the search for him when he went missing in Costa Rica. On this Outdoor Explorer, we talk to Roman and his wife Peggy about the joys and sorrows of raising a family in the outdoors.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Peggy and Roman Dial
LINKS:
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 13th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 13th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
