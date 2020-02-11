When it comes to pediatric surgery, there are more in-state options than you think

Finding out your child needs surgery can cause stress and anxiety. What if your child is born with an abnormality that requires surgery? What happens when a child gets cancer? How do you know what can be treated in Alaska and what needs to go out-of-state? Join host Dr Justin Clark for Line One for a discussion on the many aspects of pediatric surgery.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. J. Brent Roaten, MD, pHD, FACS, Alaska Pediatric Surgery
- Dr. Jared McAteer, MD, MPH, Alaska Pediatric Surgery
LINKS:
- What is a pediatric surgeon?
- Childhood cancers information from National Cancer Institute and American Cancer Society
- Professional resources from the American Academy of Pediatrics
