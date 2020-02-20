Rep. John Lincoln says he’s not running for re-election

John Lincoln of Kotzebue was appointed by Gov. Bill Walker to represent House District 40 in the Alaska Legislature. (Photo courtesy NANA Regional Corp.)

The Alaska representative who for the Northwest Arctic and North Slope boroughs says he will not run for re-election.

In a Facebook post, John Lincoln, an Independent from Kotzebue, wrote, “I’m at a stage in life – as a husband and father of young children – that makes it extremely important for me to be present and to provide for my family.”

Good afternoon from Juneau,I am writing today to officially announce that I will not seek re-election this year…. Posted by Representative John Lincoln on Thursday, February 20, 2020

He says he plans to return to work for NANA Regional Corporation after his term ends next January.

Lincoln has served in the legislature since 2018, when he was appointed to replace Dean Westlake of Kiana. Westlake resigned after multiple sexual harassment allegations were made against him from legislative aides and other women.

Initially a Democrat, Lincoln changed his affiliation to Independent late last year. He serves in the bipartisan House Majority, and is co-chair of the House Resources Committee.

Ely Cyrus of Kiana is currently the only person who has filed to run in the Democratic primary for House seat 40.

The deadline to file to run for Lincoln’s seat in June 1, 2020.