Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Products are strewn across the parking lot as Ketchikan Fire Marshal Andrea Buchanan walks toward Tatsuda’s IGA to inspect the building’s interior Thursday. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

While the ferry system remains at a standstill, costs to the state and private citizens go up. Plus: The Anchorage Assembly tries to reckon with housing segregation that resulted from decades-old “restrictive covenants.” And, a grocery store in Ketchikan may be out of business after an early morning rock slide damaged much of the building.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Claire Stremple in Haines

Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Kavitha George in Kodiak