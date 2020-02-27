Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Products are strewn across the parking lot as Ketchikan Fire Marshal Andrea Buchanan walks toward Tatsuda’s IGA to inspect the building’s interior Thursday. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

While the ferry system remains at a standstill, costs to the state and private citizens go up. Plus: The Anchorage Assembly tries to reckon with housing segregation that resulted from decades-old “restrictive covenants.” And, a grocery store in Ketchikan may be out of business after an early morning rock slide damaged much of the building. 

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Claire Stremple in Haines
Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Kavitha George in Kodiak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR