Bethel hires city manager Corazza, attorney Bakalar, passes code for online sales tax

(Dean Swope)

Bethel has a new city manager and city attorney. Bethel City Council unanimously voted this week to accept contracts for City Manager Vincenzo “Vinny” Corazza, and City Attorney Elizabeth “Libby” Bakalar.

Both Corazza and Bakalar’s salaries start at $137,000. Corazza will receive a $20,000 bonus for relocating to Bethel, while Bakalar will work remotely from Juneau. Bakalar will begin work for the city Mar. 16, while Corazza will make the move to Bethel and start work Apr. 9.

Related: Bethel City Council considering Libby Bakalar for city attorney

Another change Bethel residents may see is an online sales tax by April. City Council introduced a tax code ordinance that will allow the city to start collecting online sales tax. If the tax code passes in the next council meeting, City Clerk Lori Strickler says that there will be a 30 day implementation period. After that, Bethel residents will start paying the same 6 percent sales tax online that they pay in the city. The same exceptions would also apply, like exemptions for elders.

Related: To protect local brick and mortar, Haines to consider remote seller tax