Kuskokwim 300 champion, Pete Kaiser, congratulates Matthew Failor on his second-place finish and finish line marriage proposal to Liz Raines on January 19, 2020 in Bethel, Alaska. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

…and we’re back! Kicking off the 2020 Iditapod, host Casey Grove and Alaska Public Media trail reporter Zachariah Hughes discuss the 2019 running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, as well as the 2020 Copper Basin 300 (briefly) and the Kuskokwim 300 (at length). And Casey talks to three-time Yukon Quest champion Brent Sass about his recent victory in that other thousand-mile sled dog race and his impending return to the Iditarod.