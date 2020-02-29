A Washington state resident has died of coronavirus, NPR reports

(Illustration/Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins, CDC)

NPR is reporting that a person in Washington state infected with coronavirus has died. This is according to the Seattle and King County Department of Health. The fatality marks the first death associated with the virus in the United States, the story said. The health department had no further details at the time of the announcement, but plans to announce more Saturday afternoon.

“The new cases brings the total number of confirmed cases within the United States to more than 60, though 44 of those cases originated aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and three other cases involve people who were brought back from Wuhan, China, where the global outbreak began,” the story said.

