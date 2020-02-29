Artists in nature: Bill Brody and Klara Maisch

Alaska’s landscapes, wildlife, and people have inspired generations of artists. In the age of high-quality phone cameras, it takes but a second to take a photo and share it with the world, enabling us to quickly move on to the next photogenic moment. What happens when we stop and reflect on a place? Watch its moods? Listen to its sounds? Smell its fragrances? A few hardy artists do just that. They carry their brushes, easels, and canvass far from the comforts of a studio to draw and paint in nature. This Outdoor Explorer features two such artists. Bill Brody is a University of Alaska Fairbanks Professor of Emeritus of Art who started painting in Alaska in the 1960s. Klara Maisch is a landscape artist, guide and skier living in Fairbanks who graduated from UAF in 2012 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting and Print Making. Both spend time dedicated to observing and painting Alaska’s stupendous scenery.