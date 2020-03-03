Former state lawmaker hired by the Alaska Department of Revenue

Former Sen. Anna MacKinnon, R-Eagle River, speaks in the Alaska Senate in 2018. (Skip Gray/360 North)

A former state lawmaker has been hired by the Alaska Department of Revenue.

Eagle River Republican Anna MacKinnon said she started last week as a special assistant to the commissioner. MacKinnon left the Alaska Legislature in 2018 after more than 10 years as a legislator. She served in both the House and the Senate.

In her new role, MacKinnon will join the boards of two state corporations: The Alaska Energy Authority, which invests in projects that reduce the cost of energy in Alaska, and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which focuses on economic growth and finances businesses in the state.

For now, she said, she’s working to catch up on the two corporations.

“I’ve been fairly disconnected over the past year, and so understanding what has happened with the organizations and how they’re investing in communities across Alaska,” she said.

Both MacKinnon and a spokesperson at the Department of Revenue said that in her new role, she’ll be working on “special projects.”

Deputy Commissioner Mike Barnhill said they’re looking for projects that fit her areas of expertise — likely in the treasury and tax divisions. MacKinnon led the Senate Finance committee for five years.

Her husband John MacKinnon is the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.