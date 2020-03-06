Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 6, 2020

COVID-19 diagnostic panel (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials say the state has enough tests for coronavirus. Plus: Doctors in Alaska say people should not panic over the virus. And, the Southeast community of Tenakee Springs tries to cope without ferry service.

Reports tonight from: