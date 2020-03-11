Iditapod: All the Iditarod feels

Frosty dogs on Richie Diehl’s team in Nikolai on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The village serves as a race checkpoint about 260 miles into the trail. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

The Iditarod can be a cathartic experience, with all those good dogs, bad dogs, #uglydogs… In this episode we catch up on the race and discuss how it’s nearly impossible to analyze who’s really in the lead as mushers start to take their mandatory 24-hour layovers at different checkpoints. Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon has a story about Jeff King’s substitute Sean Underwood, AKPM’s Zach Hughes and Ben Matheson take in the Blood Moon in Takotna, we have a somewhat surprising answer to a listener question, and Brent Sass talks about his lead dog, Jeep.