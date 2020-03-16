Two new coronavirus cases found in Fairbanks

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska (Wikimedia commons photo)

Two additional cases of coronavirus were discovered at the hospital in Fairbanks, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday evening.

Both cases are older men, the story says. The story quotes Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink saying that the men are stable and being treated as outpatients.

There is no known link between the two men, but both had traveled Outside, the story says.

The governor’s office confirmed the two cases in a statement around 8:30 p.m. Monday. They’re the second and third known cases of coronavirus in Alaska. The first was announced Thursday and tied to Anchorage. The patient was a cargo pilot who had recently arrived in the city.

Related: Alaska’s first known coronavirus patient arrived on a cargo flight and went to an ER in Anchorage, state officials say

The Monday statement said Gov. Mike Dunleavy was informed earlier Monday evening of two “presumptive positive” cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, meaning that the lab cases will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The two patients are from the Fairbanks area, the statement said.

“At this time these cases do not seem to be from community to community spread because both of these individuals had been traveling in the lower 48,” it said.

Dunleavy commended the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for its response.

“Even as we expect more cases in Alaska, we must remember each case is a person diagnosed with COVID-19,” Zink said in the statement.

She encouraged Alaskans to show compassion for patients and the community, and issued a reminder that residents returning to Alaska from other countries and other states should practice varying degrees of isolation to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon contributed to this story.

