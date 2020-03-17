Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Trish Siza, a resident with Providence Alaska, was the first healthcare provider to greet people in Anchorage seeking drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins in Anchorage for those with a doctor’s referral. At the same time, thousands of laid-off restaurant workers are adjusting to an uncertain future.

Also tonight: Norwegian Thomas Waerner leaves White Mountain with a big lead heading to the Iditarod finish line in Nome.

Reports tonight from: