Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins in Anchorage for those with a doctor’s referral. At the same time, thousands of laid-off restaurant workers are adjusting to an uncertain future.
Also tonight: Norwegian Thomas Waerner leaves White Mountain with a big lead heading to the Iditarod finish line in Nome.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Nat Herz and Casey Grove in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Ben Matheson in White Mountain