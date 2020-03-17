Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner is first to White Mountain, 77 miles from finish line

Thomas Waerner heating water in his stove in the Cripple checkpoint on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Cripple is about 425 miles into the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Thomas Waerner was the first musher to White Mountain early Tuesday morning, just 77 miles away from the finish line in Nome.

Waerner and his 12 dogs pulled in at 5:35 a.m. All teams must take an eight-hour rest at White Mountain. Waerner and his dog team can leave as early as 1:35 p.m. Tuesday for their final sprint to the finish.

For his first-place arrival to White Mountain, Waerner won $2,500 and a one-of-a-kind print by Anchorage artist Marianne Wieland.

This is only Waerner’s second Iditarod. In 2015, the Norwegian musher placed 17th and won the rookie of the year award.

According to his race bio, Waerner runs an electrical company in Norway. He and his wife, who’s a veterinarian, have five children. He started mushing sled dogs in 1984, and started long-distance racing in 2003.

In an interview last Thursday, Waerner said he was on the trail when he first learned about the new U.S. travel restrictions affecting 26 European countries, including Norway, because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said his wife was supposed to meet him at the finish line but decided to fly home to Norway early.

On Tuesday, Waerner had a several-hour lead over his nearest competitor.

By 9 a.m., Waerner was still the only musher in White Mountain. On the way were three-time Iditarod champion Mitch Seavey, Jessie Royer, Brent Sass and Aaron Burmeister.

A 2020 race champion is expected early Wednesday.

