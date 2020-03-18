Alyeska Resort closes mountain operations, Hilltop closes lodge

Alyeska Resort. (Alaska Public Media file photo)

A day after saying on social media that it would keep ski runs open, Alyeska Resort announced that it would be closing its mountain operations for the remainder of the winter season.

In a press release, Alyeska Resort said the decision was made Wednesday morning in response to government guidelines.

“Our decision to close the resort was not easily made but we feel these measures are necessary out of concern for the health and safety of our community, guests, employees, and the surrounding communities of Southcentral Alaska,” reads the release.

The decision closes all mountain operations, including the lifts, the tram, gear rentals and classes. Additionally, the resort is banning all uphill travel, which it says is due to the ongoing tear down and avalanche mitigation efforts.

The Hotel Alyeska is still open, as is the Aurora Bar & Grill, which is offering to-go orders and in-room dining. On Tuesday, Alyeska Resort announced that it was closing all dine-in restaurants in accordance with Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s directive.

Also on Tuesday, Alyeska Resort canceled the Slush Cup, scheduled for mid-April.

The resort says that it will send out more information to season pass holders shortly and that further updates can be found on its website.

Hilltop Ski Area announced on social media on Tuesday that it would be closing its day lodge, but is planning to keep its outdoor operations running. In a Facebook post, Hilltop Ski Area writes that “we are closely monitoring the situation and working with our local authorities and health professionals to measure our response to the virus.”

