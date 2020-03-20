Denali climbing permits suspended for 2020 season

Denali (National Park Service photo)

North America’s tallest mountain will likely go unclimbed this season.

In a statement Friday, Denali National Park and Preserve announced it will not issue climbing permits for Denali and Mt. Foraker for the 2020 mountaineering season.

In the statement, the Park Service says the move is part of the global effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Considering the anticipated longevity of the international coronavirus response, social distancing protocols, and travel restrictions, park managers have determined the most appropriate course of action is to suspend all 2020 permitting,” the statement said.

The park says the climbing season typically lasts from late April through mid-July.

