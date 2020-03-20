Still have questions about coronavirus? Two doctors are here to help.

COVID-19 diagnostic panel (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Coronavirus is a family of viruses that infect animals, some viruses in this family have spread to humans from animals. Covid-19 is just one type of Coronavirus, and perhaps has more than one mutant strain. Let’s gain an understanding on how our medical community is prepared to treat and prevent this virus. Join, Dr. Jillian Woodruff live with your questions.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Robin Ninefeldt, MD , President of Anchorage Project Access Board of Directors, Family Medicine Physician

, President of Anchorage Project Access Board of Directors, Family Medicine Physician Robin Ober, DO, Internal Medicine physician at Apex Internal Medicine in Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

