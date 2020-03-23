Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 23, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Senate passes a state budget that includes a thousand-dollar stimulus payment. Plus: Anchorage School District employees deliver thousands of meals daily to students during the coronavirus closure. And, a distillery in Fairbanks finds a new use for the barley it normally turns into vodka.
Reports tonight from:
- Zachariah Hughes, Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen, and Casey Grove in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
- Robyne in Fairbanks