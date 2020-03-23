Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 23, 2020

Larry Carter, a bus driver with Reliant Transportation and contractor for the Anchorage School District, delivers free breakfasts and lunches to students in Glencaren Court in East Anchorage on Friday, March, 20, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Senate passes a state budget that includes a thousand-dollar stimulus payment. Plus: Anchorage School District employees deliver thousands of meals daily to students during the coronavirus closure. And, a distillery in Fairbanks finds a new use for the barley it normally turns into vodka.

