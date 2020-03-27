‘We crossed a line today’: Dunleavy orders statewide shelter in place, limits travel

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Office of the Governor)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday announced two new mandates to further limit Alaskans’ movement and travel within the state as the number of known COVID-19 cases continues to grow, and the first Alaskan died in the state after testing positive for the disease.

Dunleavy’s administration announced the mandates at a Friday news conference.

“We crossed a line today for Alaska,” the governor said.

One mandate requires Alaskans to stay in their homes and practice social distancing unless they’re essential workers, including employees in health care and government services. People can go outside, under the mandate, but they must remain six feet or more away from individuals not in their households.

The mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, said Adam Crum, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services commissioner.

According to an informational document from the State of Alaska about the mandate, law enforcement officials will enforce the new rules.

“Law enforcement officials will be responding to complaints and educating the public when they notice obvious violations that jeopardize the safety of individuals or the community,” it said.

At the news conference, though, Dunleavy described enforcement as Alaskans “self-policing.”

The other new mandate restricts travel between communities in the state, unless that travel is to support critical infrastructure or is for critical personal needs. That mandate goes into effect at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Meantime, Alaska is up to a total of 85 known COVID-19 cases, as of Friday, up 16 cases from the day before. The new cases announced Friday include nine male and seven female patients.

Dunleavy’s new mandates follow calls from doctors, legislators and others that he take further action to limit Alaskan’s movement in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Many local leaders, including in Anchorage and rural Alaska, have already issued shelter-in-place or hunker-down orders for their communities.

Across the U.S., about two dozen states have ordered their residents to stay at home, The New York Times reported Friday. In more than a dozen other states without a statewide mandate, cities and counties have issued the order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

