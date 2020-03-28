Resident of 90-bed Fairbanks center for seniors and rehab tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (in yellow) — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (in blue/pink) cultured in a lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

All 75 residents of a Fairbanks rehabilitation and senior center are being tested for COVID-19 after an elderly woman there tested positive for the disease, the center’s operators said Saturday.

The Denali Center’s 135 staff members are being tested for COVID-19, too, while residents are in quarantine and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the disease. The woman, who’s over 80, remains only mildly symptomatic, with a slightly elevated temperature that doesn’t technically qualify as a fever, officials from the Denali Center said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

But the confirmed case still comes as frustrating and alarming news, given the serious threat that the coronavirus poses to the elderly, officials said. At the Seattle-area senior home that was an early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., 35 residents have died.

“This is the last population we would want to be infected,” Karen Perdue, a former state health commissioner and a board member of the foundation that runs the Denali Center, said at the news conference.

Foundation Health Partners, which operates the Denali Center, and state epidemiologists believe the resident caught the disease from a staff member who also tested positive, FHP said in a prepared statement.

Five FHP employees have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said at Saturday’s news conference.

Denali Center staff has been “rigorously following” state and federal guidelines to reduce the risk to residents, FHP said. Residents were kept apart and outside visitors were not allowed into the center, FHP’s statement said.

After Friday’s call with state health officials, FHP put in place “the most extreme and aggressive measures we’ve taken” to mitigate COVID-19’s spread, FHP said.

“It is imperative that the Interior community remain vigilant to guard against the further spread of COVID-19,” FHP’s statement said.

Beyond the testing, those measures include outfitting staff with eye protection, gowns, masks, gloves and a face shield.

FHP has also done a “terminal clean” of the Denali Center, which includes removing “every detachable item” in the room for disinfection, along with cleaning light fixtures, air ducts and surfaces from the ceiling to the floor, it said in the statement.

The confirmed case was first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.