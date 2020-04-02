Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 2, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Economists say the impact of the COVID-19 crisis will be big and ugly in Alaska. Plus: small business owners in the state look for a financial lifeline. And, the state’s largest regional airline will shut down nearly all of its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports tonight from: