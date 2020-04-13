Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 13, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Religious leaders find new ways to observe traditions separated by at least six feet. Plus: Fitness centers and gyms look for creative ways to reach clients from a distance. And, the class of 2020 grapples with a senior year cut short by the coronavirus.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Adelyn Baxter and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks