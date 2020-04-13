Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 13, 2020

Katey Inman teaching a yoga session on her business’s YouTube channel, one of the ways they are trying to connect with clients during a mandatory shutdown of exercise facilities amid the coronavirus (via YouTube)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Religious leaders find new ways to observe traditions separated by at least six feet. Plus: Fitness centers and gyms look for creative ways to reach clients from a distance. And, the class of 2020 grapples with a senior year cut short by the coronavirus.

