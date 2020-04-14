Mount Marathon postponed until September; Mayor’s Marathon canceled

Mount Marathon looms over Seward (Flickr photo by Travis S.)

Seward’s Mount Marathon, one of the oldest running events in the country, is being postponed due to the coronavirus.

Race organizers made the announcement in an email to racers on Tuesday. Race director Matias Saari said organizers wanted to give racers as much advance notice as possible.

“We wanted to make this decision several months in advance so that people could plan for the future and we just looking at the reports, the prognosis moving forward through this summer it was pretty clear that it was not realistic to hold this event in Seward with a thousand racers and perhaps 10,000 spectators and visitors in Seward,” said Saari.

But Saari says he still is hoping the race can take place.

“I wanna make clear we’re not canceling the race, we’re suspending it, and hopefully by June 1 we’ll have more clarity and that having a new date of September 6 will be possible,” he said.

The race, which started in 1915 has been held every year since World War II.

Organizers of Anchorage’s Mayor’s Marathon announced they’re canceling that race, which was scheduled for June 20.