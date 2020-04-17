Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 17, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Officials debate when and how to reopen Alaska’s economy. Plus: Thousands of Alaskans depend on a cruise ship season that may not exist this summer. And, A Juneau forest guide turns a walk in the park into therapy.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau.