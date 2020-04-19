Sunday update: Encouraging numbers as Alaska coronavirus cases creep up

Five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 319.

Of the new cases, three were in Anchorage, one in Petersburg, and one in the Palmer.

It’s the eleventh day of five or fewer cases reported in Alaska. While more than five cases were announced on some of those days, the cases were moved to previous dates based on the onset of symptoms or date of reporting.

It’s the fifth day without a death linked to the coronavirus and six more people were reported as recovered from the disease.

The total number of tests continues to edge towards 10,000, which represents over 1% of the population. By comparison, New York State has tested about 3% of its population, while California has tested just over a half of a percent, according to numbers from the COVID Tracking Project.