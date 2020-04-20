Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 20, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
2020 Valdez Marine Terminal Admin Sump Incident

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan defends coronavirus aid for Alaska Native Corporations. Plus: Clean-up crews run into difficulties in Valdez as an oil spill grows. And, Alaskans take their haircuts into their own hands.

Reports tonight from:

  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Zachariah Hughes, Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR