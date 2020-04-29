Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Hundreds of oilfield service company employees lose their jobs as the pandemic continues. Plus: Wildland firefighters prepare for a season with scarce Outside resources. And, retailers at Anchorage’s Dimond Center mall reopen to customers.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Zachariah Hughes and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- and Ari Snider in Sitka