WATCH: World’s largest cargo plane lands in Anchorage

The world’s largest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, landed Thursday in Anchorage on its way to deliver medical supplies from China to Montreal.

The plane landed around 5 p.m., and it’s scheduled to take off at 10 a.m. Friday, airport officials said in a press release.

Only one An-225 was ever produced, and it was originally designed to carry a Soviet space shuttle. It has 32 wheels and can carry more than 500,000 pounds, or a little less than twice as much as a Boeing 747-8 cargo plane.

Airport workers gathered on the tarmac to watch the An-225 land, as did crowds of people at the end of the airport’s north-south runway.