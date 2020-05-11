Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 11, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The market for Alaska’s seafood becomes more unpredictable as the salmon season starts. And, Alaska’s tourism industry turns to in-state customers during the pandemic. Plus: Bars throughout the state can start to reopen, but will they?
Reports tonight from:
- Abbey Collins and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Rashah McChesney in Juneau