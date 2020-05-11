Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 11, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The larger of 2 Denali hybrid shuttle buses (Photo courtesy of National Park Service). As tourism from Outside dries up due to the pandemic, the industry looks to in-state customers for business.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The market for Alaska’s seafood becomes more unpredictable as the salmon season starts. And, Alaska’s tourism industry turns to in-state customers during the pandemic. Plus: Bars throughout the state can start to reopen, but will they?

Reports tonight from:

  • Abbey Collins and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Rashah McChesney in Juneau

