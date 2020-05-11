Stabilizing Alaska’s economy after COVID-19 | Alaska Insight

Alaska lawmakers have said they need to approve the governor’s plan for sending out federal CARES act funds to Alaska businesses and communities, but are uncertain if they have to reconvene in Juneau to do so. With some of Alaska’s largest industries suffering, what will lawmakers do to help stabilize Alaska’s economy?

Lori Townsend speaks with Democratic Sen. Jesse Kiehl representing the Haines, Juneau, Skagway Boroughs about how the legislature plans to move forward after COVID-19.

