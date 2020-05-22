LISTEN: With loosening restrictions, Anchorage gym owner wary of going to full capacity

File photo of dumbbells (Rodrigo Argenton/Wikimedia.org)

As restrictions on gyms and fitness centers are lifted, some owners navigating the reopening remain wary of going straight to full capacity.

One of those is Billy Crumm, owner of Elite Sports Performance in Anchorage. Crumm says that even when Elite is allowed to open to 100 percent capacity, their class sizes will stay smaller and they’ll keep other measures in place for the foreseeable future, too.

Crumm told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that his decision to cautiously reopen Elite has been easier than it was figuring out how to operate during the closure mandated in mid-March.

