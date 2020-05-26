Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Organizers try to regroup after cancelling this year’s Alaska State Fair. And, you can add bikes to the list of things that are hard to find during the pandemic. Plus: businesses in Ketchikan navigate reopening.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan