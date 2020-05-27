Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

A hunter from Kotlik counted 18 dead seals along 11 miles of shore, north of Kotlik. Photo from May 7, 2019 (Photo courtesy Harold Okitkun)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some healthcare workers and labor leaders express concern as Alaska reopens. And, the Fairbanks visitors office begins a local marketing strategy. Plus: researchers continue to look into a mass seal death in the Bering and Chukchi seas.

Reports tonight from: