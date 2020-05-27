Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A hunter from Kotlik counted 18 dead seals along 11 miles of shore, north of Kotlik. Photo from May 7, 2019 (Photo courtesy Harold Okitkun)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some healthcare workers and labor leaders express concern as Alaska reopens. And, the Fairbanks visitors office begins a local marketing strategy. Plus: researchers continue to look into a mass seal death in the Bering and Chukchi seas.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Katie Basil in Bethel

