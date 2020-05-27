Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some healthcare workers and labor leaders express concern as Alaska reopens. And, the Fairbanks visitors office begins a local marketing strategy. Plus: researchers continue to look into a mass seal death in the Bering and Chukchi seas.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Katie Basil in Bethel