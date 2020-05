This time of year, In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, communities along the Parks highway are usually teeming with tourists looking to camp in scenic getaways or visit Mount Denali. But this year, travel restrictions, health mandates, and cancelations means there are few tourists to boost the local economy.

Alaska Public Media’s Matt Faubion and Zakiya McCummings, reports.

Related: Read the latest coverage of the coronavirus in Alaska