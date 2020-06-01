Seven more Alaskans test positive for coronavirus, including case at Providence care center

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (in yellow) — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (in blue/pink) cultured in a lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

Seven more Alaskans have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported Monday. The day before, the state announced Alaska’s largest daily case increase: 27.

A chunk of the new cases are at the Providence Transitional Care Center in Anchorage. The center reported another positive case Monday, bringing its total to 13 cases among residents and caregivers.

The latest coronavirus counts come just over a week after the state ended capacity restrictions on businesses, and days before the state plans to lift its 14-day requirement for travelers, and require testing instead.

The Providence Transitional Care Center said Monday it’s still waiting for test results to come back for some of its caregivers. The facility remains closed to visitors, “but exceptions will be made for people who are coming to visit a loved one at the end of life,” according to a message on the website for Providence Health & Services Alaska.

Of the seven new cases reported Monday, the state says four of the Alaskans are from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and three are from the Municipality of Anchorage. The total number of Alaskans who have tested positive for the virus is now 467, with 368 of them considered recovered.

The state on Monday reported no new hospitalizations or deaths, and the number of nonresident cases in Alaska remained 21. More than 54,000 tests have been completed.

