18 more Alaskans, another nonresident seafood worker test positive for coronavirus, state says

Eighteen more Alaskans have tested positive for the coronavirus, as has another nonresident seafood worker in the Anchorage area, according to the updated tallies posted Wednesday by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

It’s the second day in a row of double-digit case increases for Alaska and follows Sunday’s record daily spike of 27 new cases. The higher case counts come in the weeks after Alaska started relaxing its coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

The state’s daily updates on Alaska’s coronavirus cases reflect data from the day before.

Of the 18 new cases among Alaskans, five of them are from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, six are from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and six are from the Municipality of Anchorage, according to the state’s online data.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the data where the 18th Alaskan was from. It also is unclear how many of the cases announced Wednesday are tied to the outbreak at the Providence Transitional Care Center in Anchorage. Alaska Public Media has asked the state health department, and will update this story when more information becomes available.

The transitional care center reported a total of 23 positive cases among residents and staff by Tuesday afternoon.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough also announced a cluster of cases Wednesday at the Nikiski Fire Department, which provides fire protection and emergency medical and search and rescue services for the area.

The borough says 11 members of the fire department are in quarantine due to the possibility of coronavirus exposure. Three of them have already tested positive, said Brenda Ahlberg, a spokeswoman for the borough.

Ahlberg said the 11 people are part of one shift, and testing has been completed for all personnel. She said those cases are already included in the state’s count, and the investigation continues into how the personnel first became exposed to the virus.

“We know no patient transports were affected,” she said.

The state is separating its tallies of coronavirus cases into two main categories: Residents and nonresidents.

So far, the state has recorded a total of 505 cases among residents, with 373 recoveries. There are 22 cases among nonresidents, 15 of them are seafood workers from out of state.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink reminded people in a Twitter post on Tuesday that the cases reflect what happened a week or more ago.

“We flattened the curve before Alaska – we can do it again,” the post said. “Our individual sacrifices make a collective difference.”