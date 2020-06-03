LISTEN: To require masks or not? Food service workers criticized from both sides.

SteamDot Coffe Roasters’ midtown Anchorage location. (SteamDot)

In following Alaska’s health guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus, service industry workers are sometimes caught between customers who think a business’s rules around things like wearing masks are too strict, and those who think the rules are not strict enough.

One of those is Anchorage’s SteamDot Coffee Roasters, whose owner Johnathan White penned an editorial in the Anchorage Daily News recently titled, “Small businesses need support, respect for new rules.”

In an interview with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, White describes separate instances in which workers at the coffee shop were brought to tears by customers.

LISTEN HERE: