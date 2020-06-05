Friday update: 13 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska, including two non-residents

A scanning electron micrograph shows a cell (green) heavily infected with particles (yellow) of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Alaska recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, eight in Anchorage and five on the Kenai Peninsula.

Eleven of the new cases are in Alaska residents, and two are in nonresident workers in Anchorage — one from the seafood industry and the other from the tourism industry, according to data reported Friday on the state’s COVID-19 hub.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

Thursday was the fifth day since late May that the state reported more than 10 cases of COVID-19, following more than a month in which daily new case counts remained below that number.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has moved swiftly to reopen the state’s economy in recent weeks, saying the state’s health-care providers are now prepared to handle a larger number of cases.