Monday coronavirus count: 19 new cases among Alaskans, including first in Wrangell

Another 19 Alaskans have tested positive for the coronavirus, including the first case in the Southeast community of Wrangell, according to a data update on Monday from state health department.

That brings the total number of cases among Alaskans to 563, with about 68% of the residents considered recovered from the disease so far, according to the state’s data through the end of the day Sunday.

The total number of hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged on Sunday, at 48 and 10 respectively. Also, the state reported no new cases among nonresidents in Alaska. So far, 46 nonresidents have tested positive for the disease, most of them seafood workers from out of state.

The double-digit case increase follows spikes in diagnoses over the past week as Alaska’s economy continues to open back up. Also, on Saturday, major changes went into effect for travelers to Alaska. Now, they can get tested for the disease instead of quarantining for two weeks.

Of the 19 new cases from Sunday, 11 of the Alaskans are from the Municipality of Anchorage, four are from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two are from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one is from Juneau, according to the state.

The Wrangell case is a female patient who showed no symptoms, according to a statement Sunday from the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium.

After receiving the positive test, she was immediately isolated and continues to quarantine at home, the health consortium said. Health officials are investigating who she may have come in contact with.

Also, on Monday, the Southeast community of Haines confirmed its first local case. The man is also currently isolating at home.

“It’s gone from a theoretical risk to a real risk, and so we are just asking people to remember to wear masks, wash their hands, social distance, sanitize regularly and please take this seriously,” said Borough Clerk Alekka Fullerton.

Alaska’s tally of coronavirus tests administered in the state grew by about 1,000 on Sunday, to nearly 66,000.

State health officials have continued to issue reminders to Alaskans that the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, and they should limit their interactions with others. The state has also issued recommendations for summer gatherings, advising people to keep their distance, wear face coverings and wash hands often.

“Gathering helps us feel hopeful and connected during a really hard time, but we have to do it as safely as possible,” Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, said in the online post.

“This is not the time to have close contact and face-to-face conversations with others at large or small get-togethers,” she said. “It’s the time to be creative, to come up with new ways to see people and socialize but still keep distance from others.”

Claire Stremple from KHNS contributed reporting to this story.