Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Berkowitz pauses during a speech on Friday, June 5 at a rally for justice for George Floyd. Berkowitz received both cheers and boos from the crowd during the speech. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Anchorage officials discuss police practices in the city. And, with the upcoming school year uncertain, more parents in Anchorage consider home schooling. Plus, Ketchikan prepares to welcome small cruise ships to town.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen, Casey Grove, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Wesley Early in Kotzebue