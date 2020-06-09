Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Anchorage officials discuss police practices in the city. And, with the upcoming school year uncertain, more parents in Anchorage consider home schooling. Plus, Ketchikan prepares to welcome small cruise ships to town.
Reports tonight from:
Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen, Casey Grove, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Unalaska
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Wesley Early in Kotzebue