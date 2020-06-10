Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Lisa Murkowski explains her comments about president Trump’s response to protestors. And, how do electric vehicles perform in the Interior? Plus: coronavirus-related scams circulate in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Jeremy Hsieh, Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter, Matt Miller in Juneau
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks