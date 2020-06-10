Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Electric vehicles charging (Photo from US Department of Energy)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Lisa Murkowski explains her comments about president Trump’s response to protestors. And, how do electric vehicles perform in the Interior? Plus: coronavirus-related scams circulate in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Jeremy Hsieh, Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter, Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

