Running the only commercial farm in rural Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

Tim Meyers and his wife Lisa run Meyers Farm in Bethel, Alaska. What started as a small produce stand for local residents has now turned into a large-scale commercial farm, which allows Tim to ship organic produce boxes to more than 50 villages in Alaska’s YK Delta. Historically, these villages have had very little access to fresh and affordable fruits and vegetables. Their large, underground cellar allows them to store produce and continue shipping boxes even into the winter.

To learn more about the Meyers Farm or to order a produce box, visit their website at: https://www.meyersfarm.net/

Video and story by Valerie Kern

Music from FirstCom Music