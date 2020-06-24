Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Masks are not generally required at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, but they are in the area near baggage claim where people go to get tested for COVID-19 (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage’s mayor says masks may be required if coronavirus cases continue to rise. And, new funding moves the controversial Ambler Road project forward. Plus, the pandemic continues to affect the salmon market.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George, Liz Ruskin and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
  • Sage Smiley in Dillingham
  • Elizabeth Jenkins and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

