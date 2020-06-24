Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage’s mayor says masks may be required if coronavirus cases continue to rise. And, new funding moves the controversial Ambler Road project forward. Plus, the pandemic continues to affect the salmon market.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George, Liz Ruskin and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Sage Smiley in Dillingham
- Elizabeth Jenkins and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks