Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Masks are not generally required at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, but they are in the area near baggage claim where people go to get tested for COVID-19 (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage’s mayor says masks may be required if coronavirus cases continue to rise. And, new funding moves the controversial Ambler Road project forward. Plus, the pandemic continues to affect the salmon market.

Reports tonight from: