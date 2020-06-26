Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 26, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Health officials in Alaska continue to encourage mask wearing to slow the spread of coronavirus. And, an Alaska Native artist weighs in on the debate around statues of historical figures. Plus, the first signs of community spread of COVID-19 appear in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George, Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- and Greg Kim in Bethel