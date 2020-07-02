How important is removing statues in the larger context of systemic racism?

The Captain Cook statue in downtown Anchorage (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

For many Americans, monuments, statutes and other historical markers are tributes to past figures, but for Native and Black Americans, these relics are painful reminders of racism and colonization. Some want them torn down, others say they should remain with accurate historical context. Is this the right fight? Or does it distract from the difficult work of eliminating systemic racism? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Aaluk Edwardson , Artistic and Executive Director, Bright Shores Creative Decolonization

, Artistic and Executive Director, Bright Shores Creative Decolonization Aaron Leggett , President, Native Village of Eklutna

, President, Native Village of Eklutna Ashleigh Gaines, Chair, Youth Works committee, NAACP Anchorage

