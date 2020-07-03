Anchorage names bars and restaurants where patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19

Chilkoot Charlie’s is one of the largest bars on the list, though not associated with many cases. The city says two people known to be infected with COVID-19 visited in June. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage Department of Health has announced 19 exposure locations in the municipality, Palmer and Seward where individuals infectious with COVID-19 were confirmed to have “spent extended time.”

Eight cases are connected to Anchorage Moose Lodge #1534, a fraternal organization in Midtown.

Several of downtown’s most popular bars are on the list the city released Friday. Six infectious people are known to have visited the Panhandle Bar. Five went to The Gaslight, three to Williwaw and two to F Street Station. Humpy’s, the Pioneer and Bernie’s Bungalow were each visited by one, the city says.

Other Anchorage bars on the list are Chilkoot Charlie’s, the Cabin Tavern, JJ’s Lounge, The Blue Line Pub, Matanuska Brewing’s Eagle River location, and Eddie’s Sports Bar. The state’s most famous strip club, the Great Alaskan Bush Company, was visited by an infected person, too.

All visits to the businesses on the Department of Health list came in mid- to late June.

Business Name Location Case Visits Identified Exposure Period Anchorage Moose Lodge #1534 Anchorage 8 6/23-6/28 Panhandle Bar Anchorage 6 6/16-6/24 JJ’s Lounge Anchorage 6 6/15-6/18 The Gaslight Bar Anchorage 5 6/25-6/27 Williwaw Social Anchorage 3 6/20, 6/21, 6/25 Chilkoot Charlie’s Anchorage 2 6/18-6/25 Cabin Tavern Anchorage 2 6/24-6/25 F Street Station Anchorage 2 6/20 and 6/25 Eddie’s Sports Bar Anchorage 1 6/18 Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse Anchorage 1 6/25 Pioneer Bar Anchorage 1 6/20 Bernie’s Bungalow Lounge Anchorage 1 6/25 Great Alaskan Bush Company Anchorage 1 6/24 Asia Garden Anchorage 1 6/24 The Blue Line Pub & Café Anchorage 1 6/17 Homestead Sports Lounge Eagle River 1 6/26 Matanuska Brewing Company Eagle River 2 6/26 Spurs Bar and Grill(formerly Four Corners Lounge) Palmer 3 6/23-6/27 Yukon Bar Seward 2 6/23-6/25 Source: Municipality of Anchorage

The Anchorage Department of Health is recommending that people who visited the businesses during the exposure periods avoid going to work and public places. Other advice from the city: Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and take temperatures twice a day. If symptoms develop, stay home, except to get tested and get tested as soon as possible. Stay away from people who are higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

“With the current surge in cases and related contacts, our public health tracing capacity is maxed out,” Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda said in a written statement. “At this time, particularly at locations where physical distancing and use of face coverings are unlikely to occur, the number of contacts is too large and complex for traditional contact tracing.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.