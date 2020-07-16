Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 16, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Hospitals in Anchorage say they’re seeing more people with symptoms of COVID-19. And, regional airlines stay afloat after buying some of Ravn’s assets. Plus, Ketchikan rallies around an artist whose work was vandalized.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Lex Treinen, Abbey Collins, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- and Maria Dudzak [DUD-zack] in Ketchikan